OCD, Christian Bale Fetish and Five Other Things We Never Knew About Eminem

3. Elton John is his (unofficial) sobriety sponsor: Em's been sober for two and a half years now and who checks in on him every day? Elton John, of course. "He's like my sponsor," says the rapper. "He usually calls em once a week to check on me, just to make sure I'm on the up-and-up. He was actually one of the first people I called when I wanted to get clean." Eminem says his unlikely mentor helped him "see nature" and now he "f--king loves" the outdoors, which he'd been neglecting for a long time.

4. He's only read one book: You'd think someone so well-versed in the English language might be a book worm, but not the case with Eminem. "The only book I ever read from front to back was LL [Cool J]'s autobiography, I Make My Own Rules. I just never really got into books. But I've alwways been good at English and I always had a lot of words in my vocabulary." Where does he put those words to paper? In the bathroom, where else? Admitting he writes his rhymes while on the commode, Em says; "I think we do most of our best thinking on the sh-tter. What else do you have to do in there besides think?"

5. He keeps a bedroom for 50 Cent: Talking about his inner circle, Eminem says he has a "few close friends," most of them rappers. But there is one special guy that holds the key to his (sometimes cold) heart and house. Fiddy. "He is one of my good friends," Em says. "There's an extra bedroom in the house that he'll stay in when he comes to town."

Hmm, wonder if there's room for Chelsea?