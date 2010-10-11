Kim Kardashian Gets Naked Again!

We're not sure which shots will make the final cut into the magazine, but there are some NSFW shots of Kim and her ample assets floating around the web for your viewing pleasure.

And even though Kim's showing us everything in this sexy spread, she tells the mag that what you see isn't really what you get.

"I'm not a drinker, and when I'm up on the table dancing, it's for the picture," she explains. "Then I sit right back down. I play into the perception of me, but it's not really me. And the show reveals that."

Kim's also gotten confident with her voluptuous frame. "I used to think, I have to be this or that or skinny, and now, because of the show, everyone is embracing just me, which has given me such a confidence," she confesses. "Now, I'm like, 'Why did I ever give that feeling the time of day?' "

Her loss of insecurity (and clothing) is our gain, isn't it? The issue featuring the entire portfolio hits newsstands this Wednesday.