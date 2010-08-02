OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder Becomes a Daddy

Now here's something to sing about.

OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder and his wife Genevieve welcomed a son this morning in Denver.

The joyous occasion wasn't actually scheduled to take place until Aug. 8, but the couple's first child together evidently decided he wanted out a little early.

"Mom and baby are doing well and the couple is very happy," a source tells E! News exclusively.

No other details, including the name, have been released. A rep for the "All the Right Moves" singer has not yet responded to E! News' request for a comment.

Ryan and Genevieve met through mutual friends while in college and later married in 2004. They divide their time between Denver and L.A.