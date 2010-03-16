NIKKI & BRIE BELLABeyoncéEllen DeGeneresShop E!VideosPhotos

Rielle Hunter Over Exposed?

Rielle Hunter posed for photos, but now she doesn't like them

Apparently Rielle Hunter isn't happy with the photos used in her recent GQ spread.  Barbara Walters said on The View that she spoke to Hunter who "was in tears" over the shots.  In one of the photos, Rielle's belly is exposed while she lies with her two-year-old daughter. 

Walters asked Hunter why she is upset since she obviously posed for the pictures, to which Hunter responded she trusted the photographer and "went with the flow." 

When Hunter saw the photos that were used, she told Walters that she "screamed for 2 hours."  I'm sure the baby feels just as humiliated.

