NIKKI & BRIE BELLABeyoncéEllen DeGeneresShop E!VideosPhotos

John Edwards' Mistress: Are Sexy Pics Really That "Repulsive"?

Rielle Hunter freaks out over sexy pics in GQ magazine. Do you think she's overreacting?

By EOL Staff Mar 15, 2010 5:00 PMTags
Politics

Fame, ain't it a bitch. Rielle Hunter's learning that the hard way. John Edwards' baby mama is reportedly in tears today over some "repulsive" photos of her that appeared in GQ magazine.

Just to be clear, these aren't stalkerazzi photos. The seductive mom actually posed for the Mark Seliger magazine spread, which includes a pantless pic on her daughter's bed and the belly shot pictured here.

In light of her participation in the article—where she confesses she's still in love with "Johnny"—are the GQ pics really that scandalous? Especially with the amount of celebrity skin we're so used to seeing...

Poll

Daily 10 Rielle Hunter Poll

Do you find the sexy shots repulsive?
No, she's still covered where it counts
31.8%
Yes, put some clothes on
15.5%
What do you expect from a homewrecker?
52.8%

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Amy Schumer Gets Real About “New Parents Sex”

2

Brie Bella Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Daniel Bryan

3

Bachelorette Twist: Relive Clare Crawley's Journey to Find Love

4

The Best Beauty Deals at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020

5

See Kailyn Lowry's Sweetest Family Moments On and Off Teen Mom