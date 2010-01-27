Bitch-Back!: Disney Gets More Incestual?

Dear Tooth Fairy:

No, Toothy isn't that steroid-looking. Like, at all (at least not in real life).

Dear Ted:

Jeez, what a horrible picture of the Brange in your last B-Back! You couldn't pick a better one? This one makes Angie look so pale you'd think she'd been shooting heroin! Love ya bunches!

—Janele

Dear Photowrecktic:

Hey, we can't all have good days every day.

Dear Ted:

Is Orlando Bloom a B.V. or has he ever been one?

—Stephanie

Dear Tense Confused:

But of course he has, darling! And how.

Dear Ted:

What is wrong with Taylor Momsen? She used to be the cute kid from How the Grinch Stole Christmas, but now she is just blabbing her mouth about how she doesn't care if she influences kids in a bad way. Maybe Miley isn't the one parents should be scolding but Taylor, because after all, "she doesn't care."

—Faye

Dear Gossiped-About Girl:

I totally agree with you. The only difference is Miley is idolized by millions more people than Momsen. Taylor's on a one-season hit show. Have you seen the ratings? Not that many people are paying attention to her…which is a good thing.

Dear Ted:

I know that you love Robsten and Twilight. So I was wondering, have you ever read any of the Twilight fan fiction out there? I'm 25, and I love the sexy side of Twilight/Edward/Bella. These writers are amazing, and they fill that sex void that us older Twi-hards need! I only read the rated-M ones…if you haven't, you should go and check them out. And the ladies at Twigasm can give you some great recommendations! Take the time to check it out...you won't regret it!

—Nicole

Dear Fan Freaked Out:

Darling, all I want to know is what did prissy-ass Stephenie Meyer's face look like when she heard her sexless Bella and Edward had sparked.

Dear Ted:

I love the Toothy Tile saga, but one thing really puzzles me: Why doesn't Toothy tell the public about Baby Tile. Is it because he values his privacy and wants to protect his child (or children) from the paparazzi? Or is it because he's protecting that closet of his? And if the latter, what kind of parent does that to their own child?

—Wondering in New York

Dear Ask Candy Spelling:

She could probably ‘splain a thing or two about how public figures treat their own kids. But obviously Toothy wants to barricade himself in that cozy preppy closet of his. If he tells the public about Baby Tile, then that sweet little kid (not to mention's Toothy's supposedly bachelor ways) will be stalkarazzi'd no matter what.

Dear Ted:

Please tell me that Nelly Fang isn't Kiefer Sutherland!

—Jim

Dear Too Short:

Definitely not.

Dear Ted:

I'm a new Awful Truth convert and am starting to get hip to your lingo! So, you've said before that pretty much all of Hollywood's men have two-way streets; what about Brad Pitt?

—Eun

Dear Go-Getter:

How am I supposed to answer that?

Dear Ted:

Why are you being so quiet about Brad and Angie? What gives?

—NMH

Dear Loud and Clear:

I wouldn't exactly say I'm being quiet with today's item. Nor have I ever been mum on these two.

Dear Ted:

Can you please give a hint as to which B.V. Reese Witherspoon has been the star of? I know it can't be a major hint....but just a little one...? And what's the deal with Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon splitting up?

—JK

Dear Love Is Blind:

Reese has been in a B.V. more than once. As for Tim and Susan…if Gyllenspoon can split, then anything is possible, right?