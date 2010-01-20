John Mayer Muses on Jen Aniston & Masturbation

John Mayer may be taking a break from the ladies, but that isn't stopping him from talking about them—or anything else, for that matter—in the new issue of Rolling Stone.

In fact, the singer exposes so much (and we're not just referring to the cover), that after reading the article himself, John tweeted: "I'm still not sure if I would want to hang out with me."

While the discussion of his ex, Jennifer Aniston, comes across as heartfelt and sincere—"I've never really gotten over it. It was one of the worst times of my life"—the rest pretty much screams TMI.

Among the, for lack of a better term, highlights…