Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart Hug It Out

Earlier this week, we had Vanity Fair trying to make Robsten happen, and today Harper's Bazaar takes a shot at it.

The fashion mag definitely has the upper hand since they talked to both Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart and also managed to have them pose for some steamy gothic romantic photos.

As for the interview itself, writer Laura Brown talked to Rob and Kristen separately in their side-by-side Vancouver hotel rooms and neither star confirmed or denied a relationship. In fact, there's no mention of the mag even asking for clarification—just this speculation:

"At the moment, there is only one thing anyone cares about regarding these two... Are they dating or what? Well...it's clear that Rob and Kristen are close—very close."

And that's it. From there, the rest of the article plays out like the hookup is a sure thing, with questions like "Who is the most romantic then?"