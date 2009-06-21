Adam Lambert Peeved by Unofficial Debut Album

The American Idol runner-up must go On with the Show.

While glam-rocker Adam Lambert is currently working on his debut album with 19 Recordings/RCA records, the small indie label Hi Fi Recordings/Wilshire Records is digitally releasing On With the Show, an album containing eight songs the label says were copenned by Lambert before his almost-winning run on Idol.

Hi Fi CEO John Hecker claims that the music is not only incredible, it's completely legal. Says Hecker: "We would never put anything out that wasn't fully owned by the parties involved with all the rights secured. We were really careful."

The first single, "Want," streamed across websites this week, earning mixed fan reaction. Responses ranged from the Adam-can-do-no-wrong variety to complaints the track is "too pop" and not enough of the Glambert we grew to love on AI.

For his part, Lambert does not condone the release, stating: "The work I did back then in no way reflects the music I am currently in the studio working on."