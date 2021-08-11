Big Brother VIP2020 Tokyo OlympicsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos
Exclusive

Tour Inside MDLNY's Jaw-Dropping $30 Million, 88th Floor Penthouse

Million Dollar Listing New York realtor Steve Gold discovers the "pinnacle of living" in the Big Apple in this exclusive sneak peek. See all the pics of the stunning property.

Watch: Inside the Most Expensive Reality Real Estate

Now, this is a true million dollar view. 

An exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow's Million Dollar Listing New York, airing Aug. 12, captures realtor Steve Gold falling in love with his dream penthouse. Too bad it's just a listing appointment! 

Steve tours the sprawling penthouse 88A at 15 Hudson Yards that recently came on the market. "Holy shizzle," Steve utters as he walks through the stunning 5,211 square foot home. "This room is unlike anything I've seen in New York City real estate." 

The luxe apartment sits 900 feet in the sky, with "amazing" unobstructed 270 degree views and double height, 26-foot ceilings. The entire home is centered around a "four-leaf clover shape," according to the developer. Jaw-dropping curved glass windows wrap around the central living room to frame the gorgeous view of Manhattan.

With a dining table for ten people and a double-sided obsidian fireplace as a formal centerpiece, it's clear that interior designer Joan Behnke had entertaining in mind. The four bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home also boasts a "casual" open concept kitchen and home office.

photos
Inside Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert's Home

"This is the pinnacle of living in New York City," Steve says, amazed. So, is he ready to move in? At the asking price of $29.5 million, not quite. 

Watch the full clip above, and check out the stunning photos of the penthouse below for a tour inside the jaw-dropping property!

Million Dollar Listing New York airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.  

Colin Miller
15 Hudson Yards

Welcome to penthouse 88A on the 88th floor. The 5,211 sq. foot. apartment sits 900 feet in the sky.

Colin Miller
Mile High Dining

From the dining room, guests have a front row view to the Empire State Building and other Big Apple landmarks.

Colin Miller
Views for Days

The stunning floor to ceiling windows offer a 270-degree view of the NYC skyline and beyond.

Colin Miller
Stylish Kitchen

The open concept kitchen allows cooks to mingle with their guests.

Colin Miller
Plenty of Space

The 26-foot ceilings offer plenty of space to relax.

Colin Miller
Home Office

A chic, modern office is the perfect place to get work done.

Colin Miller
Master Bed

The unit offers four beds and five and a half bathrooms baths.

Colin Miller
Guests Welcome

Who wouldn't mid waking up to this view in the morning?

Colin Miller
Living Space

Kick back after work and enjoy some reality TV in this comfy hideaway.

Colin Miller
Kids' Dream Room

A bedroom fit for a tiny prince or princess.

Colin Miller
Stairway to Heaven

The floating staircase adds to the modern design of the unit.

Colin Miller
Million Dollar Sunset

Sunsets in this penthouse are unlike any other.

