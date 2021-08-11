Big Brother VIP2020 Tokyo OlympicsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Chrissy Teigen Fires Back at Claims She Deletes Negative Comments From Her Social Media Posts

Chrissy Teigen responded to "crazy" allegations that she has recently been deleting negative comments from social media users.

By Ryan Gajewski Aug 11, 2021 7:07 AMTags
CelebritiesChrissy Teigen
Watch: Chrissy Teigan Gets Emotional Over Fan Mail After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen has a few pet peeves about the way she feels she's currently being treated on social media. 

The 35-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-host took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Aug. 10 to share two complaints about how users have recently been reacting to her presence. In the post, she wore a colorful robe and used a puppy filter.

"Two things that I think are funny right now," she said. "One: People in my comments that are mad that there's not enough angry comments in my comments. They think that I like delete them. But like, what?"

She continued, "That's like next-level hater, when you're mad that there's not enough hate. It's pretty... you're just crazy."

As for the other thing that's bothering her, she explained, "If I leave a comment underneath somebody's photo, even if it's nice—'You look great,' 'I love this outfit'—people get all sorts of mad. Because...I am alive."

photos
Chrissy Teigen's Best Clapbacks

This isn't the first time that the Cravings author has spoken out about criticism. Last month, Chrissy reflected on the recent bullying allegations against her by posting to Instagram that she is in "cancel club." 

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Says Saint Is More Her "Twin" Than Kanye's

2

Simone Biles Debuts New Hair Makeover After the Tokyo Olympics End

3

Go Inside Kylie Jenner’s 24th Birthday Celebration With Painting Class

In her July 14 post, she wrote, "Iiiii don't really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s--t in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn't feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race."

Chrissy continued, "But I do know that however I'm handling this now isn't the right answer."

Trending Stories

1

Go Inside Kylie Jenner’s 24th Birthday Celebration With Painting Class

2

Kim Kardashian Says Saint Is More Her "Twin" Than Kanye's

3

Simone Biles Debuts New Hair Makeover After the Tokyo Olympics End

4

MAFS' Jamie Otis Says She's "Fighting" for Her Marriage

5

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson's Son Chet Faces Backlash for Vaccine Comments