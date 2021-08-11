Issa Rae's New Reality Show Promises to Be Insecure's Successor

Watch : Issa Rae Is Married! Details on Intimate Ceremony

While we're not quite ready to give Insecure a bittersweet goodbye, we are prepared to tune in to Issa Rae's newest project.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, HBO Max released the first trailer for their upcoming unscripted series, Sweet Life: Los Angeles. The docu-series, which premieres Aug. 19, follows a South Los Angeles-based friend group as they navigate life and success in their mid-20s.

Executive produced by Rae, Sweet Life: Los Angeles "gives a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one's dreams," per the streaming site. The charismatic and entrepreneurial cast includes Amanda Scott, Briana Jones, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jerrold Smith II, Jordan Bentley, P'Jae Compton and Tylynn Burns.

Their jobs range from everything to music manager to budding fashion designer to marketing specialist. And it seems that success is crucial for this friend group.