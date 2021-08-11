Big Brother VIP2020 Tokyo OlympicsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Go Inside Kylie Jenner’s 24th Birthday Celebration—Complete With a Private Painting Class

Kylie Jenner hosted an intimate birthday party for her inner circle, treating mom Kris Jenner and friends Victoria Villarroel and Anastasia Karanikolaou to an indulgent breakfast buffet and art class.

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her 24th birthday with a 24-karat party. 

The cosmetics mogul rang in her special day with a new metallic makeup collection and a bohemian at-home get together with her closest friends and family, including mom Kris Jenner.

Of course, her party wasn't complete without a breakfast buffet packed with her favorite treats: cinnamon rolls, avocado toast, glazed doughnuts, sugar-dusted pancakes, scrambled eggs and more goodies. 

On Instagram, she showed off the numerous oversized bouquets that she was "blessed" to receive. Friends filled her house with overflowing towers of roses, sunflowers and calla lilies. 

To keep guests (including pals Victoria Villarroel, Carter Gregory and Yris Palmer) entertained, Kylie hosted a paint class with artist Timree Gold, who said it was "so fun painting & celebrating" with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

She had paint stations set up for her guests with a wooden easel and giant white canvas at each spot. Attendees learned to paint a coastal beach scene reminiscent of Positano, Italy, with bright sailboats and umbrellas on the shore. 

Kylie Jenner Through The Years

Kylie's bestie, Anastasia Karanikolaou, wished a happy birthday to "my love for live" and "twin 4 life" on social media before heading to the party. Stassie then shared a behind-the-scenes look at the trays of crispy bacon and herby eggs, before she sat down to paint some whimsical red mushrooms on her canvas. 

Stormi's mom also got a sweet shoutout from her on-again-off-again boyfriend Travis Scott, who wrote on Instagram, "WAKE UP IT'S YOOOO BDAAYYYYYY." 

See more photos from inside Kylie's artsy festivities below.

Pop Fizz Clink

"cheers to 24," the cosmetics mogul shared to Instagram as she sipped on a glass of bubbly. 

Dig In!

Kylie and her loved ones were treated to a decadent spread of breakfast foods, which included donuts, cupcakes and avocado toast. 

Feeling Blessed

Stormi Webster's mama was showered with bouquets of stunning floral arrangements on her special day.

Sweet Treats

Guests, which included momager Kris Jenner, noshed on Kylie's fave cinnamon rolls. 

Strike a Pose

The birthday girl basked in the sunshine while rocking a light green bodycon dress.

Kylie's Inner Artist

For the intimate gathering, Kylie enlisted the help of Timree Gold to put on her very own painting class. 

Pick Your Favorite Color

The artist at work!

Voila!

Attendees showed off their finished masterpieces. 

