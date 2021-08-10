Christina Ricci Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Christina Ricci has a lot to look forward to in 2022.
On Tuesday, Aug. 10, The Addams Family actress shared she's expecting her second child in an Instagram post. She posted a photo of her ultrasound with the caption, "Life keeps getting better."
The happy news comes after the 41-year-old star filed for divorce from her husband James Heerdegen in July. According to documents obtained by E! News at the time, Christina cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her split from the producer.
While the Casper actress hasn't publicly discussed the divorce or her current relationship status, she tagged hairdresser Mark Hampton in her pregnancy announcement.
Mark went on to announce that he's expecting a child on Instagram as well, giving the sonogram photo the same caption as Christina's.
It's unclear what the nature of their relationship is, but the actress and hairdresser have made their affections known on social media.
On July 14, Christina wrote a heartfelt note to Mark on Instagram, declaring, "Happy Birthday @markhamptonhair. favorite person, gorgeous human, bringer of all things happy, magical and good... I love you... this next year is going to be the best one yet."
Kate Beckinsale, Lana Del Rey and more of Christina's friends congratulated her on the big moment, with Melanie Lynskey writing, "Awwww first look at this beautiful little face. so happy for you guys.
The arrival of baby No. 2 will make Christina's 7-year-old son, Freddie, a big brother. She and James welcomed their only child together shortly after tying the knot in 2013.
Christina previously said that becoming a mother and wife changed her in ways she didn't expect. "Marriage shows you your flaws in how you deal with things, and having a child forces you to grow up at the speed of light," she told Net A Porter's weekly digital magazine The EDIT in 2017. "I'm a completely different person than I was before I had my child."
She continued, "Because I was so celebrated for being a child, I think I held onto that immaturity for a very long time. It was the thing that made me special. Then at a certain point, like 35, it's not so special to be immature."
And though she's grown up a bit, the actress wrote in February that from now on she's going to age backwards. "I have decided given Covid and other stuff, I'll be aging backwards. I am now 39," she quipped. "Someday I'll be a 30 year old who hasn't aged well and that's just fine."