Why Todd Chrisley Hasn't Reached Out to Daughter Lindsie About Her Divorce

Todd Chrisley Knows Best about giving estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley space.

The Chrisley Knows Best star exclusively confirmed to E! News that he has not spoken to Lindsie following the July 27 news of her divorce from Will Campbell.

"I'm not reaching out and I'm not commenting on the divorce," Todd explained this week ahead of Thursday's CKB season nine premiere. "I spoke about what I woke up to one morning. I talked about it on [podcast] Chrisley Confessions and I made a commitment that I was not going to talk about that anymore."

Todd continued, "It's not my business, I was not a party to it, I don't know what happened, so anything that I would say, I would be hypothetically speaking and based on all of the lies that have been told to the press when it comes to mine and Lindsie's relationship, or the lack thereof, I just have made the decision to refrain from commenting on it."

Lindsie distanced herself from the USA Network reality series and her family after first filing for divorce from Will in 2016. The couple later reconciled.