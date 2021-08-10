The White Lotus Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Anticipated Finale

When you tune in to season two of The White Lotus, don't expect to check into the Pineapple Suite.
On Tuesday, Aug. 10, HBO announced that its destination dramedy will be back for another season, only, this time around, the new episodes will not take place in Hawaii. Per the announcement, the Mike White-created series will follow a different group of hotel guests at another White Lotus property.
"Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it's the talk of the town," Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said in a statement. "We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can't wait to keep following him wherever he takes us."
This renewal news feels as good as a massage from Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), as it comes mere days before the highly anticipated finale. Season one kicked off with hotel guest Shane (Jake Lacy) watching as a dead body was loaded onto an airplane. Throughout the season, the question has remained: Who is in that body bag?
With only one episode left, airing this Sunday, we'll find out who is safe and who meets an untimely end. The White Lotus boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Alexandra Daddario as Rachel, Shane's reluctant trophy wife; Murray Bartlett as Armond, the hotel manager struggling with sobriety; Connie Britton as Nicole, a famous CFO pretending everything is fine with her dysfunctional family; and Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya, a woman coping with her mother's passing.
The concept for the popular series came to White after being "cooped" up amid the coronavirus pandemic. He explained to E! News in July, "You're still with your family, you're still with the person you're married to and having to get along in this tight environment, I thought that would be something that people can relate to."
