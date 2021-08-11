Savannah Chrisley Reveals Why She's Giving Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles a Second Chance

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Slid Into Nic's DMs--Now They're Engaged!

Savannah Chrisley is officially off the market...and back with her ex.

The Growing Up Chrisley star exclusively told E! News on Aug. 9 that she is giving ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles another shot. "Nic is still in my life," Savannah confirmed. "We're still trying to figure things out."

Yet, don't expect Savannah to share any more than that just yet. "We just decided to keep things off of social media, keep things a little more private, because when the world gets involved, I kind of put my life out there for everyone to see and have an opinion about, and I've kind of come to a place in life to where I've decided to keep my relationships to myself because I feel like I deserve a little bit of privacy when it comes to that," she added. "We're kind of just taking it day by day."

The Chrisley Knows Best alum previously postponed her wedding to the former hockey player as their relationship cooled off, before officially calling it quits in Sept. 2020 after three years together.