Kim Kardashian Shares How "Sidekick" North West Helps Take Care of Her Younger Siblings

Watch : North West Is Kim Kardashian's Mini-Me in New Photos

Turns out it's incredibly hard to keep up with Kim Kardashian's busy schedule, which is why the mom of four depends on her oldest, North West, to help her out!

While she puts Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, to sleep, Kim told Parents North assists with mom duty.

"Bedtime is such a challenge with four kids," Kim admitted. "It's rare that I get all of them down as planned, but now that North is older, she's become my little sidekick and helps me with the younger ones. It's actually so cute."

But even though North is extremely helpful at bedtime, she's just a regular kid when it comes to what Kim describes as the "worst time of day: getting the oldest kids ready for school and out the door in the morning."

Just like her fashion-obsessed mama, "North loves to pick out her own outfits, so sometimes getting dressed takes longer than planned."

Considering that North has been living the good life ever since she was a baby, who could blame her? Kim revealed that North's 1st-birthday party was "one of the best" parties that she has ever thrown.