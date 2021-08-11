Proof That Teyana Taylor's Daughters Junie and Rue Shumpert Are Her Mini-Mes

Watch : Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert in "We Got Love Teyana & Iman"

They got it from their mama!

Teyana Taylor's adorable daughters, Junie and Rue Shumpert, are already identical to their model mother. While Junie no doubt has inherited Teyana's personality—the tot is seen jokingly threatening to kick dad Iman Shumpert out of the house in the hilarious trailer for We Got Love Teyana & Iman—baby Rue has been showing off her infectious smile with her own Instagram page.

Junie, born in Dec. 2015, and Rue, born in Sept. 2020, both share their parents' striking good looks and humor. However, it's not all fun and games with the family of four.

Multi-hyphenate talent Teyana has been an open book when it comes to her parenting skills and subsequent frustrations raising two girls. As the Maxim "Sexiest Woman Alive" honoree cried in the teaser for her new E! reality series, "You don't even know what mothers are going through." She added, "We're going through so much."