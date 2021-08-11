How J Balvin's Electrifying Stage Persona Differs From His Personal Life

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the summer. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

J Balvin isn't your average music superstar.

Not only is the Colombian artist gearing up to release his sixth studio album, but he's booked and busy with performances scheduled for Baja Beach Festival, Neon Las Vegas, Governors Ball Music Festival, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina and Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival.

But despite being a global music sensation, there's more to J Balvin than you see on stage.

Because when you peel back the curtain and take a closer look at the 36-year-old singer—whose real name is José Álvaro Osorio Balvín—he's more in-tune (no pun intended!) with the person behind the mic.