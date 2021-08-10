Coco Austin Reveals When She Plans to Stop Breastfeeding Daughter Chanel

Three's company!
Coco Austin gave an exclusive glimpse into her love life with husband Ice-T during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 10. Coco recently made headlines for being open about breastfeeding five-year-old daughter Chanel, and it's clear Chanel is Ice-T's mini me in more ways than one.
"Well, he loves the boobs too," Coco joked of the Law & Order: SVU actor and rapper. "He's got one side, she's got the other. She's going to be a boob freak."
In fact, Ice-T supports Coco in breastfeeding Chanel—the family of three even share a bed! "Ice, he believes in everything I believe," Coco gushed. "We call it the family bed. We have all the dogs, Chanel, that's our bonding time together. We incorporate our family bed every single night. We co-sleep and that's another one people want to get on. It's weird situation because I don't know why I have to explain myself."
Coco is "not really an arguer" but she does stand by her parenting decisions against critics.
"I just don't believe society says they should stop at two," Coco explained about Chanel's age. "You as a mother should stop because they said so. I'm [not] going to stop because I feel like it's a great bonding experience between her and I. She's my only child, it's not like I have a big family of kids, and so I'm savoring every moment with this child."
And it's clear Chanel is also savoring it too: Coco asked Chanel, "Do you want the boob?" to which Chanel replied with a smile, "Yeah."
Coco did not plan on supplying milk to Coco past her baby years, but that's just how the cookie crumples. "I always thought I wasn't going to go on and on with this breastfeeding thing," Coco admitted. "I thought I would stop more like around one. Then I loved it too much, and I'm like, 'I feel like I'm wanted, like she wants me.' I think a lot of mothers would understand."
