Coco Austin Reveals When She Plans to Stop Breastfeeding Daughter Chanel

Three's company!

Coco Austin gave an exclusive glimpse into her love life with husband Ice-T during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 10. Coco recently made headlines for being open about breastfeeding five-year-old daughter Chanel, and it's clear Chanel is Ice-T's mini me in more ways than one.

"Well, he loves the boobs too," Coco joked of the Law & Order: SVU actor and rapper. "He's got one side, she's got the other. She's going to be a boob freak."

In fact, Ice-T supports Coco in breastfeeding Chanel—the family of three even share a bed! "Ice, he believes in everything I believe," Coco gushed. "We call it the family bed. We have all the dogs, Chanel, that's our bonding time together. We incorporate our family bed every single night. We co-sleep and that's another one people want to get on. It's weird situation because I don't know why I have to explain myself."