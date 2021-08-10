All the Fashion Details from The Bachelorette Season 17 Finale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Season 17 of The Bachelorette is officially a wrap. If you're reading this, you probably know that Katie Thurston is engaged to Blake Moynes, she and Greg Grippo are not on good terms, and Justin Glaze is still the king of entertaining facial expressions. The season may be over, but we still have a lot to reflect on, and no, that's just a reference to the Katie vs. Greg drama.
The finale was packed full of show-stopping looks from Katie, Tayshia Adams, and Kaitlyn Bristowe. We hunted down the looks from the episode and we even found some dupes in case the outfits from the episode are sold out or if they're just not-so-affordable. Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy looks from Old Navy, Revolve, Bloomingdales, Farfetch, Banana Republic, MyTheresa, Boohoo, Zappos, Urban Outfitters, Mango, Amazon, Shopbop, Saks Fifth Avenue, Asos, Lulus, and more
Katie started her fantasy suite with Blake sporting a casual look. She wore a baby pink sleeveless sleeveless t-shirt, jeans, and fresh white sneakers.
IRO Loud Cotton Tank Top
This tank top from the episode is also available in black. It has a round neck and it's made from cotton. Oh, and it's on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Banana Republic Slub Muscle Tank
If you're looking for a budget-friendly alternative to the IRO tank top, this one from Banana Republic is a great choice to emulate that look.
Superga Women's 2843-Club S Full Comfort Leather Sneaker
Superga sneakers are always a great choice for comfortable, classically chic white sneakers. They were perfect for the daytime portion of the fantasy suite date. The Bachelorette isn't the only one rocks Superga shoes. Hailey Bieber recently stared in a promotional campaign for the brand.
Before Katie and Blake got messy with some paint-filled water balloons, she wore some crisp, ecru overalls.
Old Navy Slouchy Straight Ecru-Wash Workwear Jean Overalls for Women
Shockingly, this look from the date is very much affordable. Unfortunately, the Old Navy overalls are almost sold out.
BDG Carpenter Denim Overall– Ivory
Here's an alternative option since the Old Navy overalls are almost out of stock. And, thankfully, these overalls are available at half price.
Mango Denim Crop Dungarees
If you are searching for another overalls look. Mango's denim dungarees have a cropped leg. They're also available in blue.
Katie and Blake's hot tub included a recap of Michael Allio and Greg's exits, some making out (of course), and a really cute bikini. The suit didn't get enough camera time, but the white bikini with bright color blocking definitely deserves a second look.
Beach Bunny Endless Summer Bralette Bikini Top & Endless Summer Adjustable Bikini Bottom
This set from Beach Bunny has so many great details, from the zipper on the top to the adjustable side straps on the bottom.
While the focus of this post-Fantasy Suite moment was the maple syrup inclusion, Katie's white, floral robe definitely stood out.
In Bloom And I Love Her Floral Robe
How cute is this robe? This great for everyday wear or even for some pre-wedding getting ready photos.
Turquaz Linen Lightweight Thigh Length Waffle Kimono Bridesmaids Spa Robe
If you love the floral robe, but want to spend a little bit less, check out this one from Amazon. This robe got 2,400+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers and there are several colors and prints to choose from.
After her overnight with Blake, Katie wore a white, hooded sweatshirt with a black quarter-zip detail.
Strut-This Reign Sweatshirt
We found the sweatshirt from the episode. The white hoodie is made from cotton and it has a roomy pocket in the front.
Nike Trend Fleece 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt in Cream
It was tough to find a true dupe for the sweatshirt from the episode, but this cream Nike sweatshirt does have a similar black quarter-zip detail.
Justin was looking forward to getting some alone time with Katie, but, unfortunately for him, Katie broke up with him before they could even go on a date. That moment was sad to watch, but at least Katie was wearing a comfortable sweater in that scene.
Helmut Lang Alpaca Brushed Sweater
This Helmut Lang sweater from the episode is a greyish, white color.
Banana Republic Open Stitch Crew-Neck Sweater
This Banana Republic crew-neck sweater is very similar to the one we saw, but it is available at a much better price point.
Lulus Born to Fly White Loose Knit Reversible Sweater
This Lulus loose knit sweater is also very reminiscent of the knit top from the episode.
The Bachelorette hosts sparkled in strapless dresses while they hosted the After the Final Rose interview segments.
16Arlington Himawari Strapless Knotted Sequined Crepe Midi Dress
It seems like the silver dress from the episode appears to be a shorter version of this strapless sequined number from 16Arlington.
Row A Sequin Strapless Cocktail Minidress
If you adore a look for less, this dress from Nordstrom Rack is a great dupe.
Women's Sheath Dress Short Mini Dress
If you don't feel like splurging on the Dolce & Gabbana mini dress, this $22 frock is pretty similar.
Katie wore a high-neck, white mini dress with crystal embellishments for her After the Finale Rose appearance.
David Koma Tennis Net Crystal Embellished Mini Dress
This David Koma mini dress has all-over crystal embellishments, which was perfect to celebrate an engagement.
Asos Design High Neck Embellished Mini Dress With Cami Insert
That David Koma dress is tough to duplicate, but this mini from Asos exudes similar vibes.
Tayshia's purple sweater was just as bright as her personality. And it looked oh-so-comfortable.
Saks Fifth Avenue Collection Cashmere Roundneck Sweater
That purple sweater is exclusively available at Saks Fifth Avenue. The cashmere roundneck sweater is on sale and it's available in some additional colorways.
Tayshia looked equal parts sophisticated and adorable when she helped Blake pick out rings for Katie.
Zimmerman Lulu Drop Waist Cotton Mini Dress
This yellow, printed, long-sleeve Zimmerman mini dress was a bright spot in the episode.
Nobody's Child High Neck Mini Tea Dress in Yellow Floral
If you loved that Zimmerman mini, but you're just not feeling the price tag, head on over to Asos. This dress from Nobody's Child is such an on-point replacement.
Kaitlyn also rocked some bright yellow for the finale, wearing an asymmetric slip dress.
Monse Criss Cross Slip Dress
The Monse Criss Cross Slip Dress from the finale will probably be sold out by the time you're reading this, but fingers crossed that it's still available in your size.
Boohoo Satin One Shoulder Strappy Midi Dress
If the Monse Criss Cross Slip Dress is sold out and you want to recreate the look, this one from Boohoo is worth checking out.
Katie got engaged to Blake while she was wearing a sparkling gown from Wona Concept.
Lulus Photo Finish Forest Green Sequin Lace-Up Maxi Dress
It's unclear if that green sequined dress is available for purchase, but this one from Lulus is and it's just $88.
