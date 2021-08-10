14 Lockdown Purchases You Need Right Now

Add to cart? Don't mind if we do.
Tensions are high, the days are long and the lockdown blues have well and truly set in. On the other hand however, it does leave a lot more time to master a new skill, pick up that ‘new book' you've had for eight months, or hit the shops – virtually, of course.
Whether it's a big purchase you've been saving up for, a top up of your favourite product or a ‘just because' purchase for a much-needed pick-me-up, we've rounded up our top online buys to satisfy your shopping cravings. Shop below and get your fix!
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Oil-Free
The French have mastered the off-duty chic look, and Laura Mercier has bottled it. If you want to look primped, primed and put together with minimal effort, this new tinted formulation is for you. Squeeze. Apply. Blend with fingertips. Five seconds to flawless—it's that easy.
Withings ScanWatch 38mm in Rose Gold
Keep yourself accountable during this time of isolation and get your steps up, as well as keeping tabs on your overall health. Joining the range which was Australia's first clinically validated hybrid smartwatch with ECG capabilities is a chic new colourway with a hint of rose gold to brighten your day. This smartwatch will track your every waking move (and sleeping ones, for that matter!) and keep your vitals in check, monitor your active movements and even guide you through breathing exercises when it's time to wind down. A genius on your wrist.
Koko Black Chocolate Covered Popcorn
If you can't indulge a little during lockdown, then when can you? These bite-sized beauties are the perfect afternoon snack or delicious post-dinner treat. Ranging from classic Milk and Dark Chocolate, to tantalizing new faves like Caramelised White and Berry Chocolate, there's something to tickle everyone's tastebuds.
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Over-ear Headphones
Drown out the noise of the world and tune into relaxation with these state-of-the-art, adaptive noise cancelling headphones. Sleek, sharp and encasing for a better listening experience, these modern self-listening speakers offer up to 50 hours of battery life from a single charge, and call upon the help of your preferred voice assistant from the in-built microphone. Whether you're listening to your favourite podcast or reliving a live concert (remember those?), these are a worthwhile investment you won't regret.
Midnight Mischief Luxe Satin Personalised Winter Pyjama Set
If you're serious about sleep or just prone to a lazy afternoon on the couch these days, get serious comfort combined with personalized style in these luxurious PJs. An oversized fit ensures comfy days and nights ahead, while the soft satin fabric is slightly stretchy, and can be emblazoned with your favourite initials or phrases—ours is ‘N.A.P'.
The Daily Edited To Do Pad
Lost track of what day it is, let alone what your next task may be? The Daily Edited comes to your rescue with this classically chic desk accessory for the modern worker (from home). Keep all your daily tasks in one place with this leather-encased notepad, complete with gold, silver or blind embossing. We love the ability to make this customizable notepad your own, and you can even add your initials for a personal touch!
Forever New Wilson Dropped-Shoulder Coat
Not sure if you've noticed on your daily exercise walks, but Winter is going nowhere fast. Take a fashionable trip around the block and stay toasty in this stylish oversized coat, perfect for staying warm and layering over activewear, sweaters or (let's be real) pyjamas. An all-round superstar for the colder months.
MODELS PREFER Tanya Hennessy Donuts for Dinner! Eyeshadow Palette
Fresh, tasty donuts for din dins? If we must… Get gloriously glazed eyelids with the newest collection from Tanya Hennessy in collaboration with MODELS PREFER inspired by baked goods and sprinkled treats. The bright palette will inject some fun back into your days, featuring 8 pigmented colours inspired by donuts.
Vitamix 100 Year Anniversary Collection Set
If lockdown has unearthed your inner Masterchef, or you're simply looking to up your culinary experience, look no further than the original premium kitchen tool: The Vitamix Blender. Founded by "Papa Barnard" back in 1921, these whizz-bang machines have been dutifully aiding bakers, cooks and home chefs everywhere since their inception. Exclusively celebrating this milestone, the Vitamix Ascent Anniversary Collection includes the A3500i in a special edition graphite grey, a 600ml blending Cup, 225ml blending bowl, under blade scraper, and tamper holder.
CASETiFY Disney Princess Case
Make your lockdown a little more magical with the help of your favourite Disney Princesses: Ariel, Belle, Tiana, Cinderella and Mulan. Unleash your personality and take the time to switch up your phone case, featuring custom designs from CASETiFY that offer customization, protection and just a little added sparkle. With four different styles available for every Princess, this Limited-edition cases are sure to get snapped up quick!
Luigi Bormioli Jazz Coupe Cocktail Glass Set
Hands up if you're guilty of indulging in a few more tipples than usual over the past few weeks… Unleash your inner Gatsby and sip splendidly from these elegant coupe glasses, made with brilliant, dishwasher-safe Italian glass. This Art Deco-esque ridged set are sure to inspire your next after-dinner session, or fancy impromptu dinner party with your lockdown housemates.
Life Space Probiotics Probiotics+ Skin Glow
Get glowing and up your skincare routine from the inside with this super powder for your complexion. Give your skin a boost with the power of Marine Collagen, Grape seed extract, Silicon, Vitamin A and Vitamin C to power your inner health routine. The result? Healthier, bouncier skin, reduction in free radicals formed in the body and better support for the intestinal microbiome. Hooray!
U by Kotex Thinx Reusable Period Underwear
Tap into your seasons and ditch the pads with the newest innovation in period care. This ingenious cotton-blend brief absorbs the equivalent of up to five tampons to keep you protected and dry for the day long. It's also available in a bikini or brief version.
Abrand A Carry Jean Bleached Stone Rip Jeans
Calling all It Girls! Make these your new TikTok creation uniform, bringing form, function and comfort to your wardrobe. Spacious and soft for moving around the house or lounging around, this ripped style of the popular high-rise style provides 90s edge to a denim classic.