Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Reveal How Many Times They've Had Sex

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes are proving they don't need a windmill to physically express their love for each other.
After Katie's season finale of The Bachelorette aired on ABC, the newly engaged couple dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to chat with guest host David Spade on Monday, Aug. 9. The Saturday Night Live alum, who will be guest-hosting Bachelor in Paradise when it premieres next week, played "The Newly Engaged Game" with them, which was much like the famed game show The Newlywed Game, in which people in relationships had to correctly answer questions about their partner.
For the final question, David asked quite the doozie. "Over the course of your short-ish relationship, how many times have you made whoopee? And your answer has to be less than 100 off," the actor quipped. At stake was the prize, which happened to be a set of Joe Dirt bedsheets.
Katie and Blake immediately started writing their answers on their respective whiteboards. Katie, who was known for bringing a sex toy with her during her limo entrance on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, particularly seemed a bit rattled and even tried to erase her answer. This led David to add, "Sex and making love both count."
Finally, time was up, and the Just Shoot Me alum said, "Oh, my god, this is terrifying. Who should go first? You go first, Katie."
At that, Katie showed her answer and said, "43." David couldn't believe his ears and shouted back, "No chance! Katie Louise! I hope that vibrator's in the trash."
Next was Blake's turn, and he showed his board to reveal the number 30. "Yeah, we're in that realm—we're in that realm," Blake assured the host.
Nonetheless, David didn't seem convinced. "It's just a high number," the comedian replied. "All right, I'll give it to you..." he started to say before Katie cut him off with, "He's just jealous!"
David continued, "I am jealous. That's my last five years."
Earlier in the visit, David pointed out to Blake that Katie is the "third Bachelorette" he's pursued, following Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams. Blake replied, "Third time's the charm."
After Katie shared that she hadn't told anyone in her family about her engagement before the finale aired, David asked, "Even Aunt Lindsey?" to which Katie answered, "I'm scared of her right now."
The actor seemed to feel similarly about the inquisitive relative who grilled Blake during the finale. "She's terrifying," David concurred.
