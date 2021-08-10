8-Year-Old Aquaman Fan Who Bonded With Jason Momoa Dies of Brain Cancer

Jason Momoa is among those grieving the loss of Aquaman superfan Danny Sheehan.
On Sunday, Aug. 8, Danny passed away at the age of 8 after his four-year battle with a rare brain cancer, according to the obituary. The Marshfield, Mass. native is survived by his parents Daniel and Natalie, in addition to members of his extended family.
"Just after midnight, while in our arms, Danny took his last sweet small warm breaths and took flight," his parents shared to Facebook on Sunday. "An Angel in Heaven. Instead of here on earth. Surreal and utter heartbreak can't even begin to describe this feeling inside."
Jason Momoa offered his condolences in an Instagram post on Aug. 9, along with dedicating his next Aquaman film to the boy. "I just found out this heartbreaking news," the 42-year-old actor wrote. "All my Aloha to this beautiful Ohana Love u baby boy rest in [peace] You will live in my heart I dedicate aquaman 2 to you lil angel Aloha UNKO Aquaman."
The actor also took to his Instagram Story that day to share a TikTok user's message about Danny that read, "I have no words that could do you justice. All I can say is what a privilege it is to be your friend. You are as bright as the sun. I'll always be awestruck by you (and everyone that sent packages for our visits!). You deserved more than to fight childhood cancer with adult treatments."
Back in November, a video went viral of Danny expressing his elation upon receiving an Aquaman toy. The footage caught the attention of Jason, who posted video of himself FaceTiming with Danny later that month.
The heartwarming exchange showed Danny telling Jason, "Hi, Aquaman! I'm so excited." This led the Game of Thrones alum to reply, "You are so beautiful. You're excited? I'm excited. I've been hearing about you all over from all of my friends, and I wanted to call you and say hi and see how you're doing."
Later in the call, Jason asked Danny if he'd ever gotten to ride a dolphin. When the boy responded that he hadn't, Jason said they needed to "make that happen."