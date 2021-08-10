Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She and Tayshia Adams Were "Just Doing Our Best" as The Bachelorette Ends

Kaitlyn Bristowe is grateful that The Bachelorette viewers have given herself and Tayshia Adams a chance to blossom as co-hosts, even if the process had a few thorns.
On Monday, Aug. 9, as Katie Thurston's season finale was airing, Kaitlyn took to Instagram to share a lengthy message about her experience. In the post, she said she knew it wouldn't necessarily be easy for Bachelor Nation to adjust to new hosts after Chris Harrison permanently left the franchise in June.
"I just want to say thank you for opening up your hearts and homes to me and Tayshia every Monday night," Kaitlyn wrote. "I know change isn't easy for people, and I know we could never, nor do we ever want to, replace anyone. We were there to be ourselves, mentors and give a new perspective. We wanted to make everyone smile, and give Katie the validation she deserved with her feelings."
The 36-year-old star, who will also co-host Michelle Young's upcoming season with Tayshia, acknowledged that the season has had tough moments for Katie.
"I hope it helped to have to women there supporting her, relating to her and understanding her," Kaitlyn continued. "I'm so proud of Katie. Always remember that we are all just doing our best. Sometimes reading comments can really hurt, and sometimes they warm my heart. At the end of the day I'm just honored to be a part of this and can't wait to be by Michelle's side as well. Thank you bachelor nation for giving us a chance."
The Dancing With the Stars season 29 winner went on to express her appreciation for Tayshia. "I really got to you know you through this as well and I just love ya," Kaitlyn said about her co-star. "I'm feeling extra grateful tonight for this opportunity."
Kaitlyn has been open throughout the season about the challenge of dealing with negative comments from viewers. In July, she called out viewers who had mocked her "privileged problems" after she shared tearful footage about herself feeling lonely. The month prior, she offered a candid response to a fan who had tweeted that Kaitlyn looked "different" than in previous TV appearances.
The criticism had started back in March when Kaitlyn and Tayshia were announced as co-hosts for Katie's stint. At that time, after one fan commented on one of Kaitlyn's posts that ratings for Katie's season will be "so low," Kaitlyn sarcastically fired back with, "Such a supportive female, we love to see it!"