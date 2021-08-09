Netflix's Wednesday Addams Series Just Found Its Perfect Morticia and Gomez

Watch : "The Addams Family" 28 Years Later: E! News Rewind

This casting news will make you want to dance the Mamushka!

On Monday, Aug. 9, Netflix revealed the actors who will be stepping into Morticia and Gomez Addams' macabre shoes for the highly anticipated Wednesday series: Oscar-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones and Narcos actor Luis Guzmán join the cast as the passionate parents of the death-obsessed titular character, played by Jenna Ortega.

"Our Addams family is expanding," the streaming service announced on Twitter. "Catherine Zeta-Jones will step into the iconic silhouette of Morticia Addams while Luis Guzmán will bring to life the debonair Gomez Addams in the upcoming TV series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and directed by Tim Burton."

Zeta-Jones and Guzmán follow in the footsteps of Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston, Tim Curry, Daryl Hannah, John Astin and Carolyn Jones, who've all played the perfectly ghoulish couple in different projects.

This casting update about the Addams family matriarch and patriarch comes three months after Ortega was cast in the spinoff series. "New chapter," the You alum wrote on Instagram at the time. "Hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice. *snaps twice*"