Big Brother VIP2020 Tokyo OlympicsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

True Thompson Is Khloe Kardashian's Very Own "Moana" in Adorable New Beach Photos

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 09, 2021 8:24 PMTags
BabiesCelebrity FamiliesCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsKhloe KardashianMoanaTrue ThompsonNBCU
Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Plan For Raising Daughter True As White Mom

Khloe Kardashian "Knows the Way" to fans' hearts!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians snapped a series of adorable pics featuring daughter True Thompson at the beach on Monday, Aug. 9. The three-year-old tot shows off her budding supermodel poses wearing a leopard print swimsuit with a cat face on it and leaning against a boulder with palm trees and tide pools in the background. 

"My Moana," Khloe captioned the four pics, referencing the animated Disney movie of the same name. Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson commented with three heart emojis. 

While Khloe and Tristan broke up again in June, the Good American founder is committed to co-parenting with the NBA star.

A source told E! News that the exes are on "O.K. terms" post-split. "They are cordial and communicate every day about True," the insider explained on July 20. "Khloe has completely compartmentalized their relationship and is in a much better place now in regards to the breakup. Khloe is not going to shut him out of anything and wants him to be around for the sake of True."

photos
Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Tristan shared a sweet father-daughter moment with True earlier in July, writing on Instagram Stories, "Gotta keep my babygirl right" after giving True a manicure

See Khloe's latest summer snaps of fashionista True, and relive True's cutest moments below. 

Instagram
Moana Moment

"My Moana," Khloe captioned a series of pics featuring True on the beach in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Cattitude

Soon-to-be supermodel True flashed her adorable signature smile in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

True posed against a large rock at the beach in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Cat Suit

True wore a leopard print swimsuit with a cartoon cat's face on it while hanging out in a cave on the beach in Aug. 2021.

Instagram
Shopping Queen

True smiles as she playfully jumps up and down at The Grove on Aug. 4. 

Instagram
Sunny Days Ahead

Khloe briefly captures True before she takes off back towards the house in a fun Instagram Story video on Aug. 3. True is glowing with heart-shaped shades and a matching pink swimsuit. 

Instagram
Model Daughter

Khloe shared a trio of adorable photos featuring daughter True showing off her model good looks on July 20. "Get ready to pass the crown," Khloe captioned, tagging supermodel sister Kendall. 

Instagram
Tropical Toddler

Three-year-old True is a budding supermodel in cute pics from July 20. Even mom Khloe says "check mate" to aunt Kendall!

Instagram
Strike a Pose

True poses with her hands on her hips and a pointed toe in a very on-trend palm leaf print swimsuit on July 20.

Instagram
Swim Cutie

"The queen of swim lessons," Khloe captioned a series of Instagram videos in May 2021.

Instagram
Splish Splash

True towels off after a swim lesson in May 2021.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Easter Baby

Khloe wrote alongside this Easter photo of True, "Lovey is the most amazing grandmother to our babies!!! She spoils us all rotten!! Mommy you really are the most magical and incredible person!! Thank you for all that you do for us!! Thank you for making every moment so special. Look at these Easter baskets?! Wow!!!!! Such a blessing, we love you @krisjenner"

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Khloe's Baby Bunny

The Good American mogul captioned this Easter 2021 photo, "My baby bunny."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
A Smooch for True

Khloe planted a kiss on daughter True on Easter.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Bunk Buddies

Alongside this sleepover pic of True and cousin Chicago, Khloe noted, "Happy Easter!!!"

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Cousin Makeover

Chicago West helps True with her lipstick in March 2021.

Happy Birthday, Dad

Khloe and True celebrate Tristan's 30th birthday on March 13, 2021.

Instagram
Royalty

It's True's world, and we're just living in it. 

Instagram
Princess True

Khloe shared a video of True dressed in an adorable pink and purple princess gown.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Cuteness Overload

Khloe wrote alongside this sweet image of daughter True, "Cuteness Overload."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Posing Pro

True was a total pro in front of mom Khloe's camera.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Cool Shades

True enjoyed the sunshine thanks to her cool sunglasses.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Ice Cream Queen

Khloe's daughter beamed bright while holding a sweet treat.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Happy As Can Be

True looked so happy as she enjoyed some ice cream in this March 2021 snap.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
We All Scream For Ice Cream

True gave mom Khloe a huge smile while holding tightly onto her ice cream.

Instagram
Flair for Fashion

Khloe posted this photo of her "little fashionista" in February 2021. It's clear the stylish kiddo knows her way around a Nordstrom!

Instagram
Happy New Year!

True and her mom enjoy a low-key New Year's Eve by lounging in bed in matching glittery outfits.

Instagram
Christmas 2020

Khloe and True decorate Christmas cookies.

Instagram
Gingerbread Pals

True gets into the Christmas spirit by greeting some life-size inflatable gingerbread friends.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Fire Truck Fire

Khloe and True visit their local fire station in October 2020.

photos
View More Photos From True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Trending Stories

1

Johnny Weir Reacts to Criticism of His Look at Tokyo Closing Ceremony

2
Exclusive

Olympic Swimmer Katie Ledecky Reveals What She Eats in a Day

3

Simone Biles Debuts New Hair Makeover After the Tokyo Olympics End

4

Katy Perry Perfectly Trolls "Daddy" Orlando After He Posts Trip Photos

5

All the Details on J.Lo and Ben Affleck’s Beach Day With Matt Damon