A Patient With Rare Callus "Stilettos" Suffers "Excruciating" Pain on My Feet Are Killing Me

One step closer to a "normal life."

In this exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow's My Feet Are Killing Me, airing Aug. 11, Dr. Sarah Haller prepares to treat Rebecca, a 24-year-old patient with a rare genetic disease. "My next patient Rebecca has some of the most interesting feet I've seen," Dr. Haller tells the camera.

Rebecca is one of only eight people in the world to be diagnosed with Olmsted Syndrome, a disorder that causes a "callus pad and it doesn't really make a lot of sense," as Dr. Haller explains. "Her calluses, they're almost an inch thick. It's like having a stiletto permanently on your foot."

While in the waiting room with her mother, Rebecca admits that she's "nervous" to meet with Dr. Haller, but remains hopeful. "I'm ready to get some help," she says through tears. "It's been a long time coming."

Rebecca has been dealing with soreness, nerve pain, burning and itching. "The calluses make it feel like I'm walking on rocks," she confessed. "I can't sleep. There are times I wake up in the middle of the night, 10, 15 times because the pressure pains from it are excruciating at times. My condition is exhausting."