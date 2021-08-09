Big Brother VIP2020 Tokyo OlympicsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

The Bathing Debate: Where Hollywood Stands After Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Confession

Kristen Bell, Bethenny Frankel, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and more stars shared their bathing habits after two famous parents aired their dirty laundry.

Smell something in the air? It's the whiff of scandal spreading around Hollywood bathrooms. Or, maybe it's just some stinky stars.

Ever since Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis made headlines for revealing their bathing habits—or lack of them—on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, critics and supporters have come out of the woodwork.

"I don't wash my body with soap every day," the actress shared on the July 19 episode. "But I wash pits and tits and holes and soles…When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't the parent that bathed my newborns—ever." 

Husband Ashton said he swears by a bar of Lever 2000 for himself. But when it comes to newborns, his philosophy is, "If you can see the dirt on 'em, clean 'em. Otherwise, there's no point." The couple's kids, Wyatt and Dimitri, are now 6 and 4, respectively.

While some listeners thought nothing of the confession, others found it to be a little fishy. Stars like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jake Gyllenhaal and Dax's wife Kristen Bell continue to weigh in on the hot (and sweaty and smelly) topic.

So, where do your favorite stars stand when it comes to cleaning up? We have the truth in our gallery below.

Courtesy of Los Angeles Dodgers
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis

Back in July 2021, the couple sparked a conversation about bathing habits when they shared their preference on the Armchair Expert podcast. "I don't wash my body with soap every day," Mila shared. As for her husband, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever," Ashton admitted. 

Seokyong Lee/Penta Press/Shutterstock
Jake Gyllenhaal

"More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," the new face of Prada's Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance told Vanity Fair. "I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

"Nope, I'm the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb," the Jungle Cruise star revealed on Twitter. "Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin'. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower." 

Instagram
Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell

"We bathed our children every single night—prior to bed is like the routine," Dax shared on The View. "And then somehow, they just started going to sleep on their own without the routine, and by George, we had to start saying, 'Hey, when's the last time you bathed them?'"

Added Kristen, "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Bethenny Frankel

"Is it ok if I admit that my daughter bathing daily is a firm rule in my house?" the former Real Housewives of New York City star shared on Twitter. "Bathing is cleansing, relaxing & helps with sleep. I have instilled in her a good hygiene routine since birth. Am I canceled for this radical approach?" 

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Momoa

"I'm not starting any trends, I shower, trust me, I shower," the actor told Access Hollywood. "I'm Aquaman, I'm in the f--king water, don't worry about it. I'm Hawaiian, we got saltwater on me, we good."

Michael Tran/Getty Images
Brad Pitt

While filming Inglourious Basterds, the actor offered some unconventional hygiene tips for his co-stars. "He shared that when you're sweating and don't have time to take a shower, you just take a baby wipe and rub it under your armpits," friend Eli Roth told People in 2009. "After a scene, Brad had to get next to me for a close-up shot, and he said, ‘Damn, you're ripe.'" I said, ‘I didn't have time to shower.' He said, ‘Baby wipes, man, baby wipes.'"

