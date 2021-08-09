Moneyball Author Michael Lewis Says Cause of 19-Year-Old Daughter's Fatal Crash Remains Unknown

After suffering the sudden loss of his 19-year-old daughter Dixie Lewis, Michael Lewis feels like a "hole has been blown" in his life.

That's how The Big Short and Moneyball author described the aftermath of his daughter's tragic death during an interview on Andrew Sullivan's The Weekly Dish podcast. In May, Dixie's 20-year-old boyfriend Ross Schulz was driving them northbound on State Route 89 when his 2014 Ford Fusion entered the southbound lane and struck a Freightliner semi truck head on, according to a California Highway Patrol collision report obtained by E! News. The couple was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Nobody was drunk," Michael said. "No one knows why—they crossed a double yellow line and went straight into a truck."

Not yet three months later, the grief remains a constant for her family. "I'm going through the hardest thing I've ever gone through in my life," Michael said, "and I can't even think of what number two is."

He described what he, his wife Tabitha Soren, daughter Quinn, 21, and son Walker, 14, have faced as "an absolutely gutting experience" and noted his life feels "permanently changed."

"None of the metaphors I've been handed off the shelf seem to really work. The idea that it's a process that you get through—I don't think that's really kind of true," he shared, noting a "journey" also does not seem right. "It does feel like a hole has been blown in our lives."

As he posed, "The question is what do you grow in that hole?...How you grow from this experience?"