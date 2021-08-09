Katy Perry Perfectly Trolls "Daddy" Orlando Bloom After He Shares Photos of Their Vacation

Watch : Katy Perry & Miranda Kerr Tease Orlando Bloom Over Poncho Pics

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom continue to prove they're among the top-tier Hollywood couples when it comes to trolling each other on social media.

After Orlando, 44, shared a carousel of images to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 7 showing moments from their recent getaway to Capri in Italy, his fiancée posted in the comments section to jokingly let him know she didn't appreciate an apparent faux pas. The stars have spent much of this summer overseas and had previously vacationed in Venice, Italy back in June before enjoying the Fourth of July weekend in Turkey.

"When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, That's amore," Orlando captioned his Capri pics, quoting from Dean Martin's "That's Amore." "When the world seems to shine like you've had too much wine, That's amore."

Katy then wrote, in classic Katy fashion, "you forgot to tag me daddy."