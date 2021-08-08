Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Enjoy Date Night as They Attend First Event Together

Watch : Renee Zellweger and Ant Antstead Are Reportedly Dating

Hot wheels and a hot date!

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger just took a major step in their relationship after they were spotted enjoying a date night at their first public event together. On Saturday, Aug. 7, the couple, who first sparked dating rumors in June, dressed to impress at the Radford Motors gathering at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, Calif.

For the fanciful affair, the British television presenter suited up in a dapper black-and-white tuxedo. As for Renée, the A-list actress looked just as elegant as her boyfriend, wearing a flowy black gown that she paired with matching pumps.

During their outing together, the pair was all smiles as they posed for photos with friends, including Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lydia McLaughlin and her husband Doug. Ant even shared the sweet group shot to his Instagram Story over the weekend.

Moreover, the event marked a special occasion for the 42-year-old star.