Inside Barack Obama's "Epic" Star-Studded 60th Birthday Party

Barack Obama showcased his best dance moves at a star-studded bash to celebrate his 60th birthday.

On Saturday, Aug. 7, the former U.S. president celebrated his 60th birthday at a Hawaii-themed, star-studded party on the grounds of his family's lavish home in Martha's Vineyard, Mass.

An eyewitness told E! News that famous guests included Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend, fellow couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Bradley Cooper, Stephen Spielberg, Don Cheadle, Alicia Keys and Erykah Badu. Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were also invited and are believed to have attended.

Erykah shared on her Instagram Story videos from the party, including a now-viral clip of Obama dancing onstage with a guest, as seen on MailOnline, before they were removed. Musician H.E.R. and rapper Trap Beckham, who also performed, and manager TJ Chapman also posted images from the event on social media. They too were deleted.

Trap performed his track "Birthday Bitch" at the bash, which TJ called "the party of all parties." In a video posted on his Instagram Story, TJ said Obama "danced the whole song."

"Ya'll never seen Obama like this in your life," he added. "Nobody ever seen Obama like this. He was lit, too lit, oh my God."