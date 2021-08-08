Charlize Theron Reveals She Had Her “Literal Dream” Party for 46th Birthday

Charlize Theron had one Bombshell birthday celebration.
More specifically, the Oscar-winning actress' greatest wish came true on her 46th birthday as she celebrated her special day with an '80s-themed murder mystery party. Of course, the epic celebration was documented on Instagram, which featured behind-the-scenes photos of her permed hair and her friends' glorious costumes.
"Well I never got to go to prom, but this year for my bday my friends decided to change that," Charlize captioned her post on Saturday, Aug. 7. "I love these humans more than words can describe. Only they could know that an 80s prom murder mystery on a boat is my literal dream birthday. What a family, what a night."
For the special occasion, Charlize dressed up in a pink T-shirt, headband, sweatband and beaded necklaces.
In another Instagram image, the "birthday girl," as her vibrant pink shirt read, shared a pic of herself on a boat. She seemed to be admiring the water, while holding a glass of what appeared to be white wine. She stayed in the ‘80s theme and rocked purple mesh gloves, as well as colorful beaded necklaces.
The Atomic Blonde star's post drew in comments from January Jones, Andy Cohen, Melanie Griffith, Tan France and more celebrities, who gave her their best wishes. The Queer Eye star wrote, "Happy Birthday, love. Im so glad you're having such a lovely birthday."
"Happy Birthday, Prom Queen!" Andy expressed, with Melanie commenting, "Happy Birthday beautiful Charlize!!!"
Charlize's birthday this year greatly differed from her celebration in 2020, in which she hosted a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Before kicking off her birthday celebrations, Charlize gave her followers an inside look into her life with daughters Jackson and August. The F9 actress also posted a video with her girls on Tuesday, Aug. 3 of them jumping off a boat.
Although the Long Shot actress is notoriously private about her personal life, she has gushed about her children in recent years. "My heart belongs to these two beautiful powerhouses," she said on Instagram in September 2020. "I will never be the same."
Back in July 2020, she opened up being a single mother and how society perceives women who raise children alone.
"This idea that somehow women fail when they're not in relationships or that somehow it's their fault, that they must be incredibly difficult—that's why no man wants to touch them," she told Diane von Furstenberg on the InCharge podcast. "Those are all constructs that we need to change."