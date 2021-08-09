The Truth About How Most Olympic Athletes Make Money

Simone Biles did lose a shot at six figures by pulling out of most of her event finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

If she had swept all six with gold medals, she could have earned $196,875: $37,500 per individual gold (x5), plus $9,375 for her 25 percent share of a team gold from the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (which has increased all medal payouts by 50 percent since Rio). Instead, she left with $5,625 (her cut of a $22,500 silver), plus a $15,000 bronze for her performance on the balance beam.

Which to her felt perfectly golden after her tumultuous week leading up to that last event on the women's gymnastics schedule.

Really, not a bad haul—most of the 11,090 athletes who competed at the delayed 2020 Games left with nothing but memories, after all—but Biles, whose sponsors include Athleta, Visa and Nabisco, knows that she's one of the lucky ones whose financial future was looking rosy no matter what happened in Tokyo.