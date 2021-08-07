8 Hidden Gems in Lululemon's Sale Section

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
The best part of waking up on a weekend day? Shopping sales in bed!
While we were perusing Lululemon's site, we came across some fabulous finds in their We Made Too Much section! From biker shorts and hoodies to tank tops and bestselling leggings, there are so many insane deals to be had.
Below, we rounded up the hidden gems that we can't believe haven't sold out yet in the case you're looking for some shopping inspiration.
Fast and Free High Rise Short
Warm weather calls for colorful biker shorts like these. Whether you wear these shorts to break a sweat or add on an oversized tee for an easy post-workout look, you'll look so stylish!
Hooded Define Jacket Nulu
Chances are you don't need a cozy hoodie at the moment, but you might as well stock up for the cooler fall months.
Nulux™ Racerback Cropped Run Tank Top
With sweat-wicking fabric, you can comfortably finish your long run without feeling drenched in sweat. Not to mention, the color is so fun.
Warm Down Jogger
Pair these joggers with a weekend morning at home and you have the ultimate combo!
Cashlu™ Knit Textured Wrap
This knit wrap will keep you cozy and stylish post-yoga class.
Fast and Free Tight
What a steal! These leggings will help you jump, run, squat or find your zen with ease.
Align™ Tank Top
A classic silhouette that will accentuate your waist and keep everything in place while you're working out? What more could you ask for!
Align™ High-Rise Pant
We love the Align Pant and this floral print! The cult-favorite style has a buttery soft yet weightless feel that you will fall in love with.
