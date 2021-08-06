Every Adorable Photo From Vanessa Bryant’s Italy Vacation With Natalia, Bianka and Capri

Watch : Kobe Bryant's Daughters Are "Daddy's Twins" in New Photo

Fun in the sun.

Vanessa Bryant whisked her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri off to Europe for a vacation of a lifetime, with stops in Croatia, St. Tropez and the Italian coast. The mother of three revealed the sweet reason behind the luxe summer vacay on Instagram, writing that her late husband Kobe Bryant "allowed Natalia to go on a trip to Croatia with her class her senior year of high school but unfortunately the trip was cancelled due to COVID," so she opted to make it a special girls' trip instead.

"I wanted to make sure that @nataliabryant got the opportunity to visit," Vanessa captioned. "It's beautiful!"

Vanessa began sharing pics of the two week vacation on August 2 after returning home to Los Angeles. "The last 2 weeks in Europe were so nice," she gushed. "Loved getting to spend extra QT time with my girls. Photo Dump to follow....Croatia, France & Italy."