Go Inside Million Dollar Listing New York Steve Gold's Priceless Penthouse

Watch : Inside the Most Expensive Reality Real Estate

Now this is an open house Million Dollar Listing New York fans won't be able to resist.

When Steve Gold of the Corcoran Group renovated his SoHo loft, he was almost certain that the space would become his home for countless years to come. But after much thought and consideration, the luxury real estate broker is ready to make a change and start a new chapter outside of the city.

"I built this loft to last a lifetime and thought it would be something I kept in New York City forever," Steve exclusively shared with E! News. "But just as I bought this before I was a father, I learned as a new dad that priorities shift, and my partner [Luiza Gawlowska] and I feel we would like to raise [our daughter] Rose closer to my family, who live in Connecticut and commute into NYC for work."

Despite the upcoming move, The Gold Group NYC founder is more than proud of the space he briefly called home. Whether it's the appliance selection from JennAir or the oak flooring, there is a whole lot to admire about the space, which was recently put on the market for a reported $9.995 million.

Fortunately, E! News was able to get a preview of the penthouse that could be yours if the price is right.