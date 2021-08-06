Feel Like You Have Nothing to Wear? How to Adapt Your Wardrobe After Weight Change

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Whether you've gained or lost weight during the pandemic, we can relate.
If you are prepping to go back to the office or school, assessing your wardrobe might be the most difficult part. Maybe your jeans don't fit, the sleeves on your tops feel a little snug or perhaps you're drowning in clothes that once fit you like a glove. Whatever the case may be, it's important to give yourself grace. Life happens!
After trying on your clothes, don't run to buy a gym membership or a whole new wardrobe. It's all about stocking up on a few staple pieces that will continue to support your ever-changing body.
Below, we rounded up the types of clothing that you should add to your closet if you feel like you have nothing to wear.
Flowy Dresses
The great thing about flowy dresses is that you can either hide your figure or accentuate it with the help of a belt.
Grecerelle Women's Casual Loose Pocket Long Dress
With stretchy material and a loose fit, this dress is definitely one that you should have on hand if your weight is fluctuating. Plus, it's great for dressing up or down!
One Amazon reviewer said, "I'm 5'7, 135 lbs. with a growing baby bump & I love how the small fits me! The fabric is super comfy & stretchy, so I plan to get a lot of wear out of this dress as the bump grows!"
Feeling Groovy Maxi Dress
Whether you wear this boho maxi dress alone, add a belt or even a pair of jeans or leggings underneath, you'll look uber chic!
Joggers
Let's face it, jeans are a tricky purchase. If you don't want to spend a ton of money on a nice pair of jeans, especially if you anticipate your weight to change, we recommend picking up a trustworthy pair of joggers. They're roomy, flattering and can be dressed up or down for work or date nights!
Halogen Utility Satin Joggers
Pair these joggers, which feature a stretchy ribbed waistband, with a tank top or blouse for a cute weekend look.
Tencel Soft Cargo Pant
Anything with drawstring waist ties will become your new best friend. We love how these cargo pants can be adjusted if you've gained or lost weight.
Oversized Outerwear
Thankfully, oversized blazers and "shackets" are having a moment. They're perfect for looking chic while drawing attention away from areas you're sensitive about.
Boyfriend Blazer
Whether you're looking for an office-approved look or grabbing drinks with the girls, this oversized blazer will make you look and feel confident and trendy.
Lilac Checked Wool Look Oversized Shacket
Shackets are the ultimate cool girl style for the fall and breezy summer nights! Just pair it with your comfiest pair of jeans and a tee for a flattering fit.
Wrap Dresses & Tops
You cannot go wrong with stocking up on wrap dresses and tops. They're a great tool for accentuating your figure and can be adjusted based on your changing body.
Forever That Girl Colorblocked Wrap Blouse
This colorblock blouse definitely needs to be part of your fall wardrobe.
Trench Shirtdress
This flattering dress is perfect for BBQs, brunch or office days.
Sardinia Cotton Dress
We're obsessed with this dress! Made from cotton sateen, you'll look ready to conquer any presentation or special event in style.
Relaxed-Fit Tops
When you're scouring the web and mall for new clothes to compliment your figure, pay attention to labels that say "relaxed fit." These are items you can keep in your closet for several seasons because they're not fitted and will support you during weight loss or gain.
Women's Relaxed Crop Tee
Whether you're looking for a top for casual meetups with friends or something to wear under a work blazer or cardigan, we suggest stocking up on a few of these comfy tees.
Relaxed-Fit Crisp Cotton Poplin Shirt in Stripe
There's nothing worse than trying on a poplin shirt and feeling like any subtle movement will cause the buttons to fly off. On the flip side, you don't want to be drowning in extra fabric after weight loss. If you're experiencing either situation, invest a relaxed-fit version that will be more adaptable to your changing body.
Pointed Toe Shoes
Did you know pointed shoes can make you look slimmer? The popular silhouette, which we will admit isn't the most comfortable, can help elongate the look of your legs.
Spirit Ivory Snake Pointed Toe Ankle Booties
White booties are here to stay! The retro-inspired silhouette will make you look stylish and slim, what could be better!
Stacey Pointed Toe Flat
These snakeskin flats are perfect for long work days or special occasions where you're on your feet for hours on end.
