Go Behind the Scenes of Lady A's Summer Tour With Hillary Scott

Lookin' for a good time? Well, look no further than a Lady A show.
After much anticipation, the country music group made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood kicked off their What a Song Can Do summer tour last month.
And as the Grammy winners continue to hit the road and perform their biggest hits in cities across the country, E! News is getting an exclusive look into how the trio pulls off an unforgettable show after an unpredictable year.
"There have been so many times over the last several months where we've just been so disheartened," Hillary exclusively shared with E! News. "Is it going to be possible? When is it going to make sense? When is it going to be safe?" Spoiler alert: It's time for a "Champagne Night."
After following all COVID-19 protocols and local guidelines, the group is delighting thousands upon thousands of fans with new and old hits including "Lady," "Just a Kiss," "Need You Now" and more.
While this certainly isn't Lady A's first tour together—the group has been making music magic since 2006—Hillary can't help but feel extra grateful this season. And after perfecting set lists, lighting, stage design and more, the group is stronger than ever as they follow the "weekend warrior schedule" that includes shows primarily between Friday and Sunday nights.
"It's really hard to express in words, but at some point, every time we sing together or we're in a writing room creating together, there's this moment that I recognize what we do as the three of us is so special and I say that with complete humility of like, we were divinely brought together to do this for a reason," Hillary explained. "That, I think, is one of the things that I'm the most grateful for, of just being in a band, in a friendship with two men that I not only respect and adore like my brothers, but we were a part of something that's bigger than each of us."
As Lady A prepares to perform in Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri this weekend, E! News is getting a backstage look into this summer's tour. Keep scrolling and get your tickets before it's too late.