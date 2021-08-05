Amelia Hamlin Reveals Yummy Nickname for Scott Disick's Son Reign

Watch : Reign Disick Is a Whole Mood on Family Vacation

Who else is getting hungry?

Scott Disick had us prepping our charcuterie boards on Thursday, Aug. 4 with his adorable snapshot of son Reign Disick. "Say [cheese]," the father of three captioned with a cheddar cheese block emoji. Yet, it's Amelia Hamlin's comment that confirmed what we're ordering for lunch today.

The model hinted at a family inside joke, writing, "raymen noodle soup," under the pic of Reign smiling wide, wearing a vintage Chicago Bulls tee featuring Michael Jordan. So, what does "raymen" mean?

Thanks to some devoted fans, we didn't have to interrupt our lunch break to go searching for answers.

"Scott calls Reign 'Raymen,' that's why she said that," one user pointed out, citing Scott's past Instagram Stories.

And, Reign isn't the only Disick kid with a foodie-inspired nickname. Amelia playfully calls Penelope Disick "Peesh," as a nod to mom Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh name for P. Scott even dubbed Penelope "Pooshalini" in a fun caption on Aug. 2.