90210’s AnnaLynne McCord Reflects on “Torture” She Endured in Her Childhood

AnnaLynne McCord Reveals Dissociative Identity Disorder Diagnosis

AnnaLynne McCord is opening up about her past coping mechanisms resulting from childhood trauma.



The 90210 alum reflected on her experiences during an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, sharing that she was "abusive to herself." The 33-year-old actress explained that she engaged in self-harm in the past and entered a romantic relationship that had aspects of BDSM.

"I was opening up Pandora's box sexually without consciously knowing why I might like these things, why they might turn me on the way they did," she said. "Because our beautiful brains that put pain and pleasure together to try to help us, ended up keeping me in a body that would go on to abuse herself for a very long time. A big part of BDSM for me was just trying to feel anything in my body at all."

"I just stopped feeling pain," she continued. "The self-harming started just because I couldn't feel anything. The level of torture that I went through as a child that I now remember was so horrific that my brain said no, she can't feel, so we're gonna shut off feeling."