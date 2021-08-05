2020 Tokyo OlympicsBenniferKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Priyanka Chopra, Kerry Washington and More Stars Participating in Meghan Markle's 40x40 Challenge

Meghan Markle marked her 40th birthday on Aug. 4 by asking for support in her 40x40 challenge, and these celebrities have committed to providing mentorship for women reentering the workforce.

Some of Meghan Markle's high-profile pals are supporting her efforts to help women strengthen their financial status. 

In honor of her 40th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 4, the Duchess of Sussex posted a video to her Archewell foundation's website featuring herself and Melissa McCarthy. The clip asked fans and supporters to join her—along with the 40 friends she had singled out—in donating 40 minutes of their time to "help mentor a woman who's mobilizing back into the workforce."

The Suits alum also added a written message about the 40x40 project that read in part, "I believe mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength, and for my birthday, I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists and world leaders to help kick off a global effort by contributing 40 MINUTES OF MENTORSHIP to support women re-entering the workforce."

Meghan continued, "With this time, I hope they each help someone advance a professional life on her own terms, and I hope that they inspire countless others to give 40 minutes of their time as well."

Meghan Markle Through the Years

Plenty of public figures were quick to support Meghan and husband Prince Harry by backing the admirable cause. Keep scrolling to see some of the stars who have already committed to donating their time. 

Jim Smeal/Shutterstock
Adele
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Amanda Gorman
Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock
Ayesha Curry
Instagram/Ciara
Ciara
CBS
Elaine Welteroth
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Gabrielle Union
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for MAKERS
Katie Couric
Anna Webber/Getty Images for ELLE
Kerry Washington
Archewell
Melissa McCarthy
Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie
Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Sarah Paulson
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross

