Jameela Jamil Says Addison Rae’s He’s All That Movie Looks “F--king Terrible”

He's All That really isn't all that, according to Jameela Jamil.

Netflix revealed the first trailer of the gender-swapped She's All That remake—starring Tanner Buchanan and Addison Rae—on Wednesday, Aug. 4, and Jameela was not sold. Well, that's putting it lightly. In the actual words of The Good Place actress, "This looks objectively F--king terrible."

She retweeted the trailer and made her final judgment of the Aug. 27 movie, which is directed by Mean Girls' Mark Waters.

Despite her hot take, Jameela confessed that He's All That might actually turn out to be a smash hit.

She prophesized that, since it looks so bad to her, "That means *everyone* is going to watch it and it's going to be number 1." The 35-year-old self-described "feminist-in-progress" later explained, "You'll succumb to the hate watching peer pressure. Just wait. We ignore great art and publicize stuff like this with our hatred, and then it becomes number 1, and then studios green light more films just like it."