Ashley Tisdale Has Disney Alum Selena Gomez’s Back After Kidney Transplant Joke

Watch : Selena Gomez Responds to "Good Fight" Kidney Transplant Reference

Look like Selena Gomez can always count on the House of Mouse to back her up!

Her fellow Disney Channel alum, Ashley Tisdale, took to her defense after a joke about Selena's 2017 kidney transplant aired on the Paramount+ show, The Good Fight.

Ashley wrote in her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Aug. 4: "It's sad to me that when a celebrity decides to share their story, especially difficulties with their health, writers have decided to turn that into a joke in multiple shows?!"

The High School Musical star was likely referencing how Selena's kidney transplant was the subject of a joke in ​not one, but two shows. The Saved by the Bell reboot in November 2020 also made mention of the singer's condition.

She continued, "It takes courage to come out and let people in to what you are personally going through and in turn making that persons journey into a joke."

The blonde star fired back, "Maybe go back to school to come up with something clever and actually funny."