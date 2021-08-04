RHOBH Alum Brandi Glanville Hospitalized for "Infected Spider Bite"

Even pesky critters roam the streets of Beverly Hills.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville, 48, recently revealed that she was taken to the hospital after suffering from a mysterious infection due to an unknown bite on her hand. On Wednesday, Aug. 4, the former Bravolebrity took to Instagram to share a health update with her fans.

"Hey guys yes I was admitted to the hospital yesterday and I have amazing first responders taking care of me!" she captioned her post. "We are not exactly sure what we are dealing with we believe it may be an infected spider bite. More tests to run."

In addition to her message, the reality TV personality snapped a photo of herself lying in the hospital bed and held up her infected hand, which looked swollen and discolored with red splotches.

But in true Brandi fashion, her burgundy-colored nails looked perfectly manicured!