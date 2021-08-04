2020 Tokyo OlympicsBenniferKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

12 Prints to Turn Your Walls From Drab to Fab

Adding a few conversation-starting prints can do wonders for your space and won't break the bank.

Are your walls looking a little bare? 

Whether you just moved into your place or are still recovering from making hard decisions on furniture, we completely get it. While it's not a top priority when you're trying to get acquainted with your new space, hanging art on the walls can truly pull any room together. Not to mention, adding some color to your walls can do wonders for your mood and creativity levels.

Whether you're into minimalist design or want bold, conversation-starting pieces, we rounded up 12 art prints that might just be the missing piece to making your space feel like a home. Below, check out the prints we found while trying to dress up our own walls from places like Society6, RedBubble, Fy! and Etsy. Plus, the frames you need to display your new art pieces with pride!

15 Great Home Decor Finds You Won't Believe Are From Kohl's

Retro Sun Vintage 70s Art Print by trajeado14

If your walls could use some color, we think this print would be perfect, especially if you are going for a retro vibe.

$21
$17
Society6

Dance Floor Left Art Print by The Native State

Put this in your entryway or next to your bedroom or kitchen, whichever room gets you dancing!

Start @ $25
Fy!

Press For Champagne Art Print by Lisa Golightly

Dress up your bar cart or position this next to your bed if you can't get a real button that will alert someone to bring you some bubbles.

$25
$19
Society6

Gray Malin À La Plage Waikiki Beach Palm Trees Art Print

Looking for the ultimate way to dress up your walls? Look no further than Gray Malin's famous aerial beach shots! This print will instantly transport you to the beaches of Waikiki. Mai Tais not included.

Starting at $249
Saks Fifth Avenue

Arches Rainbow Neutral Art Print by Mambo

For those who are going for a more minimalist aesthetic, try hanging a few of these geometric prints on your walls.

$16
Fy!

Aperol Art Print by Sofe

Whether you're an Aperol Spritzmargarita or Moscow Mule kind of girl or guy, you can show off your drink of choice in style. We love the idea of hanging three of these drink-inspired prints next to each other. 

$19
Fy!

Harry - Live on Tour Poster Designed and sold by ferland34

Harry Styles fans and pop culture fanatics, this print is for you! 

$15
Redbubble

Disco Lies Art Print by MilicaTepavac

You can't go wrong with black and white prints to give your space a sophisticated upgrade.

$26
$21
Society6

Lip Service Framed Mini Art Print by Julia Walck

You have to admit this print would look super cute in your powder room or near your vanity.

$25
$20
Society6

Faye Dunaway Poster- Designed and Sold by obduliacrabtee

We are obsessed with this iconic print of actress Faye Dunaway celebrating her 1976 Oscar win at the Beverly Hills Hotel. It's such a mood!

Starting at $16
RedBubble

Set of 3 70's Abstract Colour Gradient Home Decor Wall Art Prints by TheVisualPrint

Hang this set of '70s-inspired prints above your bed, in your breakfast nook or in a hallway that could use some love. 

$17
Etsy

Frames

Now that you have some inspiration for dressing up your wall, don't forget about frames! Learn from our mistakes and make sure you can find a frame that will fit your artwork before you buy it.

Frames

Minted is currently running a promo on frames that you don't want to miss! Score 20% off frames on art prints 30"x30" and larger, plus 15% off all frames with code: FRAMES21 through 8/9.

Shop @
Minted.

Frames

Whether you want to add a luxe touch to your space or need a custom frame, Framebridge has you covered.

Shop @
Framebridge

Floating Frames

We love the concept of a floating frames, especially for showcasing photos of special occasions. Artifact Uprising also has tons of other frames to choose from.

Starting $85
Artifact Uprising

Ready for more home inspiration? Check out the things every grown-up bathroom should have.

