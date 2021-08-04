Amanda Knox Is Pregnant One Month After Announcing Miscarriage

Watch : Brian McGinn Recalls Meeting the Real "Amanda Knox"

After suffering painful loss, Amanda Knox has a joyful reason to celebrate.

The 34-year-old author, who was ultimately exonerated in the murder case of her roommate Meredith Kercher, announced during the latest episode of her podcast, Labyrinths, that she is pregnant. "That's right," husband Christopher Robinson said after playing audio of her taking a positive pregnancy test. "We're pregnant!" they shouted in unison.

Shortly after Robinson proposed a month earlier, the couple tied the knot legally in December 2018 and later celebrated with a wedding in February 2020. Then, during a podcast episode in July, Knox opened up about experiencing a miscarriage in the first episode of their podcast series focused on infertility.

"We sat with the miscarriage for awhile," Knox told listeners at the time, "trying and failing to be OK."

Reflecting on their efforts to get pregnant again, Robinson also shared, "It feels like trying more. Until you've failed at something, you don't know what it's like to lose."