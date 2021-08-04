Ice-T Hilariously Claps Back at Trolls Who Criticized Coco Breastfeeding Their 5-Year-Old

Watch : Coco Austin Defends Breastfeeding Her 5-Year-Old Daughter

Ice-T wants everyone to cool it down.



After the musician's wife of 19 years, Coco Austin revealed that she still breastfeeds their 5-year-old daughter, Chanel, the internet reacted the way the internet does. Now, the rapper is chiming in to defend his other half on Twitter.



"News Flash!" the Law & Order: SVU star wrote on Aug. 4. "We feed Chanel FOOD... She just likes to suck moms [sic] boob every now and then..." He then hilariously added, "Me Too!!!"



The 63-year-old actor's comment followed Coco's confirmation to Us Weekly that although Chanel partakes in a regular diet, the TV personality has also chosen to continue breastfeeding.



"Chanel still likes my boob. She's 5 years old," Coco told the outlet. "A lot of people are like, 'Oh, you're not getting the nutrition after 2 years old. Why do it?' "And I'm like, ‘My child's eating steak and hamburgers.' She just likes a little snack every now and then and more of the bonding [with] the mother. Why take that away from her?"